NW Synergy Becomes Envoy Solutions

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NW Synergy (NWS) – a national leader in janitorial supply, foodservice disposables, packaging solutions and specialty products distribution – announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Envoy Solutions.

"We feel our name – Envoy Solutions – evokes a feeling of trust, experience, and confidence. By definition, the word 'envoy' means a representative and/or messenger. Being a distribution company, we represent hundreds of leading brands, including some of our own, and offer tens of thousands of products," said Mark M. Fisher, chief executive officer, Envoy Solutions. "As we're building our national platform of jan-san businesses, this name reflects our shared purpose."

As one entity, Envoy Solutions operates 37 distribution centers, employs nearly 2,000 people and supports more than 36,000 customers.

Envoy Solutions is the holding company for several industry-leading distribution companies including: WAXIE Sanitary Supply, based in San Diego, Calif., North American Corporation based in Glenview, Ill., Southeastern Paper Group (SEPG) based in Spartanburg, SC, and SWPlus based in Wichita, Kan. Envoy Solutions was created through a series of recent mergers and acquisitions and is led by global distribution and logistics leader FEMSA (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD), based in Monterrey, Mexico.

"While excited to launch our new corporate brand for the national organization, we remain focused on keeping our legacy company names in each of their respective regions," said Jeff Roberts, chief operating officer, Envoy Solutions. "These family-founded, generationally led brands have more than 200 years experience delivering facility solutions throughout the nation."

About Envoy Solutions

Envoy Solutions is a diversified distribution company for janitorial supply, packaging solutions, foodservice disposables and specialty products. Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply Southeastern Paper Group, SWPlus and NVISION. Operating as the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, Envoy Solutions works to make buildings cleaner, people safer and operations more productive, every day.

