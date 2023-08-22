NWH Strengthens Supply Chain and Enhances Hardwoods Offerings with Post Hardwoods Acquisition

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWH, the premier manufacturer and supplier of hardwood lumber to North America, Europe, and Asia, proudly announces the acquisition of Post Hardwoods, a long-standing hardwood supplier and manufacturer based in Hamilton, Michigan.

Post Hardwoods, established in 1980 by brothers Bob and Junior Post, is renowned for delivering high-quality and diverse hardwood lumber and logs from the Glacial region to their customers. The company's 13,500-square-foot sawmill facility is situated on 20-acres, approximately 35 miles south of Grand Rapids.

"The acquisition of Post Hardwoods marks an important milestone in NWH's growth," said Nathan Jeppson, CEO of NWH. "Their impressive operations complement our customer commitment to reinforce and expand our position as a global leader in hardwood supply."

Post Hardwoods' extensive log sales business enhances NWH's product range and flexibility, offering customers greater variety. The acquisition also gives NWH access to an array of sought-after Glacial species. Additionally, Post Hardwoods' deep experience in sawing high‑quality lumber and superior sourcing capabilities broadens NWH's supply chain.

"We're delighted to be joining the NWH family," said Bob Post, CEO of Post Hardwoods. "This move paves the way for exciting new opportunities for our team while allowing us to uphold our unwavering commitment to quality. Together, we can better serve our customers and lead the hardwood industry into the future."

"As a long-term customer and partner of Post Hardwoods, we have first-hand experience with the exceptional quality their mill delivers," continued Jeppson. "This acquisition underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship and mutual commitment to industry excellence."

Founded in 1967, NWH has established itself as a leading manufacturer and supplier of hardwood lumber across North America, Europe, and Asia. Committed to streamlining the customer experience, NWH services a variety of sectors including furniture, flooring, cabinet, molding, and millwork. Offering more than 14 hardwood species from the main U.S. growing regions, along with imported plywood and exotic lumber, NWH operates more than 40 manufacturing and warehousing facilities nationwide. The company is dedicated to sustainability, providing only high-quality, sustainable hardwoods to protect our resources today and for future generations.

For more information, please visit nwh.com.

