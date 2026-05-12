NWM Risk Management Helps Private Lenders Navigate Construction Risk Amid Economic Uncertainty

As economic uncertainty continues to shape the construction and lending landscape, NWM Risk Management is helping private lenders mitigate risk and protect capital through specialized construction risk management solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising interest rates, persistent inflation, labor shortages, and shifting project timelines have created new challenges for lenders financing construction projects. For private lenders in particular, who often operate with greater speed and flexibility, these conditions increase the need for accurate, real-time visibility into project performance.

NWM Risk Management has positioned itself as a trusted partner in this environment, providing lenders with the tools and insights needed to navigate uncertainty with confidence. Private lenders looking to strengthen oversight and reduce exposure can explore NWM Risk Management's solutions at www.nwmriskmanagement.com."

According to industry research, only 31% of construction projects globally are completed on time and within budget, underscoring the growing need for stronger oversight and risk controls. Additional industry outlooks from Deloitte ( 2026 Engineering and Construction Industry Outlook | Deloitte Insights ) indicate these pressures are expected to persist throughout 2026. Research conducted by NWM Risk Management has shown that projects supported by proactive monitoring can experience up to 31% fewer risk related escalations, helping lenders address issues before they develop into larger capital risks.

"Economic volatility exposes gaps in traditional risk management approaches," said Rob Phillips, CEO of NWM Risk Management. "Private lenders need more than basic inspections, they need timely, actionable intelligence that helps them make decisions quickly and avoid unnecessary exposure."

In unpredictable market conditions, the biggest risk is often a lack of clarity. Delays, cost overruns, and contractor performance issues can escalate quickly without proper oversight.

NWM addresses these challenges by delivering:

Real-Time Project Insights : Clear visibility into construction progress and fund disbursement alignment

: Clear visibility into construction progress and fund disbursement alignment Proactive Risk Identification : Early detection of budget gaps, delays, and scope changes

: Early detection of budget gaps, delays, and scope changes Cost-to-Complete Accuracy : Reliable analysis to prevent underfunded projects

: Reliable analysis to prevent underfunded projects Consistent Nationwide Coverage: Local expertise backed by a unified national platform

This approach allows private lenders to act early, reducing the likelihood of compounding issues later in the project lifecycle.

Built for Private Lending in a Changing Market

Unlike traditional institutions, private lenders must move quickly while maintaining disciplined risk controls. NWM's model is specifically designed to support that balance.

By combining speed, responsiveness, and deep construction expertise, NWM enables lenders to:

Close deals with greater confidence

Maintain tighter control over capital deployment

Reduce exposure to incomplete or distressed projects

Scale operations without sacrificing oversight

With a growing network of lenders nationwide, NWM has become a go-to partner for firms seeking both agility and reliability in uncertain times.

A Strategic Partner for What's Next

As market conditions continue to evolve, construction risk management is no longer a back-office function, it is a critical component of lending strategy. "The lenders who succeed in this environment will be the ones who prioritize visibility and control," Phillips added. "We're here to provide that edge, helping our clients navigate uncertainty and continue to grow."

About NWM Risk Management

NWM Risk Management is a nationwide provider of construction risk management and inspection services, specializing in supporting lenders throughout the construction lifecycle. Founded in Oregon, the firm delivers comprehensive solutions including draw inspections, project monitoring, cost reviews, and risk assessments. NWM serves over 400 lenders across the United States, helping protect investments and ensure successful project outcomes. For more information, visit www.nwmriskmanagement.com

SOURCE NWM Risk Management