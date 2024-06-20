NWM Risk Management's Nationwide Expansion Reinforces Leadership in Construction Lending Risk Mitigation

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NWM Risk Management, a leader in the construction lending risk industry, proudly announces a name change to reflect its growth from a regional provider to a nationwide leader. This remarkable growth underscores the firm's commitment to transforming industry standards.

NWM Risk Management has rapidly ascended the ranks of the construction risk management sector by offering solutions tailored to the unique challenges of lending on construction projects. The firm's exceptional growth is a testament to its innovative approach and unwavering dedication to client success.

"We are excited to extend our expertise and innovative solutions to clients across the nation," said Rob Phillips, CEO of NWM Risk Management. "Our expansion is fueled by our commitment to our customers and efficiency in the construction lending industry. We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest quality risk management services, no matter where they are located."

Key factors contributing to NWM Risk Management's national success include:

Industry Leading Turn-Times: Rapid response and resolution for risk assessments, minimizing delays.

Construction Expertise: A seasoned team with deep industry knowledge and experience.

Customized Solutions: Personalized reporting that fits lender needs.

High-Touch Communication: Consistent and clear communication throughout the project lifecycle.

As part of its expansion, NWM Risk Management has significantly expanded its portfolio to include a comprehensive range of risk management solutions. Their offerings cater to various stages of the construction project, ensuring thorough risk mitigation.

Specifically, they provide:

Pre-lending services to assess potential risks before financing.

Active construction services to manage risks during the building phase.

Post-construction services to address any issues that arise after project completion.

This extensive suite of services ensures that clients are well-protected at every stage of their projects.

"NWM Risk Management's growth is not just about expanding our geographic footprint, but about setting new benchmarks for the entire construction lending industry," added Tom Finnerty, COO. "We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring our clients receive the best possible outcomes."

NWM Risk Management's vision for the future includes further expansion and ongoing commitment to mitigating risk for clients and partnering in the end-to-end process. The firm remains dedicated to its mission of transforming the construction lending risk industry, one project at a time.

For more information about NWM Risk Management and their services, visit www.nwmriskmanagement.com.

About NWM Risk Management

Founded in Oregon, NWM Risk Management specializes in comprehensive risk management solutions for the construction lending industry. The firm's mission is to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and project success.

