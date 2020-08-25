NWN Accelerates Public Sector Cloud Momentum With New National Focus, State of Florida Contract Win

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading provider of technology-enabled services, today announced a broadened national focus on its growing public sector business and strategic alignment of its award-winning Solution-as-a-Service portfolio by appointing an experienced executive to lead a newly formed organization, and announcing its latest contract win with the State of Florida.

Joslin to Lead New Public Sector Strategy Organization

NWN has appointed Terry Joslin to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, reporting to NWN CEO Jim Sullivan. The Public Sector Strategy team takes a "cloud-first" approach to helping state and local governments agencies, school districts and state-funded higher-education organizations deliver the best experiences for their citizens, employees, and students. NWN is enabling organizations to work more intelligently and efficiently through their integrated offering portfolio and Experience Management Platform (EMP).

Joslin, who has spent the past decade in senior roles with NWN said, "Cloud-based IT and communications strategies are gaining widespread adoption in state and local governments and educational institutions nationwide as they grapple with the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. NWN's role as a strategic enablement partner is expanding because they need solutions that are easy to work with. There is an unmistakable shift away from legacy telecom giants who have become uncompetitive and inflexible on pricing and service levels. NWN provides enterprise-grade solutions with people who are directly accountable and responsive. Procurement vehicles such as the State of Florida's SUNCOM contract give customers an easy path forward with a high degree of confidence."

New State of Florida Contract Awarded

The latest in a series of major public sector successes, NWN has been awarded a SUNCOM contract by the State of Florida. SUNCOM connects innovative, superior telecommunications services to state and local governments, educational institutions, libraries, and non-profit organizations by achieving economies of scale with enterprise planning and procurement. NWN is the first new unified communications partner to be awarded the SUNCOM contract in nearly a decade.

Victoria Zepp, Principal Consultant, One Eighty Consulting, which worked closely with NWN on the Florida contract, said, "Over the decades Florida agencies, both large and small, have built voice and data technology systems to serve the people of our great state. This procurement by Florida allows NWN to modernize decades-old and disconnected systems within and between state agencies. NWN is bringing tried, tested and true enterprise solutions to state agencies that simplify all communications and the management of those tools with incredible ease, control, and savings. Bottom line, if you cannot communicate you cannot innovate."

Mark Powell, Principal, Capitol Advisory Group, LLC, who has worked with NWN on contracts nationwide, said, "The NWN cloud-based voice and contact center offerings are a game changer for public sector clients in Florida. When facing unprecedented budget shortfalls, agencies and municipalities need cost-effective solutions that scale—up or down—without the need for a large capital investment. Having spent 25 years leading the public sector team for a large telco, I can tell you that NWN is the kind of innovative and nimble competitor we feared in the marketplace. They are everything that we were not."

About NWN:

NWN Corporation is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With over 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com

