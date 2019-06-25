NWN Corporation Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Customer Success Leader

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN Corporation, a leading managed IT services provider, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders with deep experience to key roles.

Marc Herdegen has joined NWN in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Jim Sullivan , President and CEO.

has joined NWN in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to , President and CEO. Jack Lodge has joined NWN as Executive Vice President, Technology Services and Customer Success, also reporting to Sullivan.

As COO, Herdegen will oversee all of NWN's business process operations and is responsible for Sales Operations, Sales Enablement, IT, Inventory and Warehousing, Contracts, and a newly created deal desk. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership and management, product development, investment, and strategy consulting, having led global organizations, launched new products, developed growth strategies, and advised executives across a range of industries. A former U.S. Army pilot, West Point and Harvard MBA graduate, Herdegen was most recently senior operating partner for strategy with New State Capital Partners. His experiences include time as a corporate strategy consultant at Bain & Company, head of Acquisitions & Business Development at I-Group, and as a senior director of marketing and product management and strategic planning at Honeywell.

Lodge joins NWN to lead the company's Technology Services and Customer Success organizations. He brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology organizations, with a strong track record of building and growing businesses for private equity and venture-backed investors. Lodge has deep experience in telecom, networking, professional services, and managed services, most recently serving as president of Global Capacity, a data connectivity provider. Lodge previously held leadership roles at Bay Networks, Nortel Networks, GiantLoop and CentrePath. He graduated from Holy Cross and earned his MBA from Northeastern University.

Jim Sullivan, who joined NWN in May as President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In my early weeks at NWN, I have clearly seen the potential for us to be a significant technology difference-maker at a time when customers badly need their technology providers to step up to that. We are fortunate to be able to bring in two very talented leaders in Marc Herdegen and Jack Lodge, whose experiences and accomplishments are well suited to the opportunities and challenges in front of us. As they join our leadership team, Marc and Jack will help deliver on NWN's differentiated customer experience."

NWN, a leading managed solutions provider with locations throughout the U.S., solves customer business problems through technology. NWN designs, implements, manages, and supports secure, right-sized, reliable IT operations, on-premise and in the cloud, leveraging flexible, real-time offerings to empower organizations to focus on what they know best: their business.

