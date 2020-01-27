NWN Finishes Record Year with Accelerating Growth & Profitability

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN Corporation, a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, today announced that it achieved double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter and accelerated profitability for 2019, propelled by its Solution-as-a-Service portfolio of integrated offerings that serve the evolving needs of its customers across commercial, enterprise, and public sector organizations.

Among the highlights of NWN's transformative 2019:

Q4 revenue and gross profit growth of 25% and 33%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis

Launched Solution-as-a-Service portfolio focused on integrated Unified Communications, Contact Center, Devices, Security and Advanced Technology Solutions

Continued to disrupt legacy telco and communications giants and won more than 100 new customers through superior innovation and customer experience

Grew from Cisco's 243 rd ranked Americas Service Provider to 72 nd

ranked Americas Service Provider to 72 Named HP Partner of the Year by Synnex Corporation, a leading business process services company

Introduced the NWN Experience Management Platform built on NWN intellectual property

Jim Sullivan, who joined NWN in May 2019 as its new Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are off to a tremendous start with our new Solution-as-a-Service strategy and we are extremely grateful to our many customers who are embracing the new NWN. We have assembled a leadership team of highly accomplished industry veterans and invested in our outstanding talent base that helped build the company, one satisfied customer at a time, over two decades. With sustained focus, our best is still ahead of us."

Supporting customers across the U.S., NWN has been a leading provider of technology-enabled IT services for more than two decades. NWN's broad range of technologies and capabilities enables the company to address a $80 billion market as organizations of all sizes undergo digital transformation initiatives incorporating public, hybrid and private cloud environments. The new solutions, launched in September, are enabled by NWN technology and reinforced by NWN's new Experience Management Platform and a vibrant new brand identity.

About NWN

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With more than 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.

