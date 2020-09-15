NWN Introduces New Security Event Series Highlighting Successful Cisco SecureX Deployment Best Practices

During the webinars, Don Bryant, Chief Information Security Officer, UNC Pembroke, and Mike Louis, National Security Lead, NWN, will share how the NWN Experience Management Platform has integrated SecureX to provide a new level of service to NWN customers, reducing complexity and better creating efficiencies across an organization's networks, endpoints, and applications. Bryant will walk attendees through how NWN and the SecureX integration helped UNC Pembroke's small and mighty security team protect more than 80,000 devices at a given time, including 3,019 university computers, 3,500 licenses, 250 servers, as well as student and employee personal laptops. Bryant and his team now have a holistic view of what is happening on the school's network, when to best protect his community from cyberattacks and other security threats.

The regional online events will connect attendees with experts who have been working with SecureX through development to production to answer any questions. More webinars will be announced soon. Register below.

Southeastern USA SecureX Webinar:

WHEN: 1:00PM ET, Thursday, September 17

Northeastern USA SecureX Webinar:

WHEN: 1:00PM ET, Thursday, September 24

Southwestern USA SecureX Webinar:

WHEN: 1:00PM CT, Thursday, October 1

West USA SecureX Webinar:

WHEN: 1:00PM PT, Thursday, October 15

