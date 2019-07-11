NWN Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

WALTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. NWN placed #76 in the ranking this year.

NWN is a leading managed solutions provider enabling the largest enterprise and public sector organizations to solve business problems through unique technology offerings and services that deliver on the customer experience. NWN's experts help customers adopt innovation to drive their business outcomes across key technology areas —from cloud and networking to unified communications and cyber security.

Jim Sullivan, NWN's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Clients are all searching for a trusted partner who can help them transform and deliver a digital experience for their employees and customers in a predictable, efficient and secure manner. I'm proud of the NWN team for enabling thousands of state and local governments, schools, banks, and healthcare organizations to adopt innovation in ways that support their business objectives with much less risk and a lot less friction." .

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500.

About NWN:

NWN, a leading managed IT solutions provider with locations throughout the U.S., solves customer business problems through technology. NWN designs, implements, manages, and supports secure, right-sized, reliable IT operations, on-premise and in the cloud, leveraging flexible, real-time offerings to empower organizations to focus on what they know best: their business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

