NWN, Technology-Enabled Services Leader, Promotes Eric Bostick to Be Company's First CTO

As CTO, Bostick is responsible for leading NWN's offering team and ensuring that the organization remains focused on delivering the innovation customers have come to expect from NWN. The company recently announced strong Q4 revenue and gross profit growth of 25% and 33% Y/Y respectively, that was propelled by its Solution-as-a-Service portfolio of integrated offerings overseen by Bostick. Over the past 13 years, Bostick has led NWN's National Presales Team, National Professional Services Team, and most recently its Converged Infrastructure Business Unit. Throughout this time, he has worked closely with NWN's partners and internal teams in translating the company's technology and service offerings into significant business outcomes for customers.

Jim Sullivan, NWN's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Eric's breadth and depth of knowledge of all things NWN have prepared him well for the role of leading our offering team. He is uniquely positioned to concisely communicate how the new NWN can deliver innovation to our customers by providing easy-to-implement IT solutions that drive the digital transformations they are undergoing."

Bostick has a Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Tech in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Georgia State University.

To learn more about NWN's offerings, click here .

About NWN

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for NWN

cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE NWN Corporation

Related Links

https://www.nwnit.com

