NWN to Present on Unified Communications Innovation at 2020 Project Voice

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading tech-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, will highlight the NWN Unified Communications solution at Project Voice 2020, the #1 U.S. event for voice technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the event on January 13, the company will detail how its NWN Unified Communications solution provides organizations with a secure communications platform that integrates all modes of communication through a secure, consistent and simple user experience via flexible cloud and on-premise delivery models. Across the US, NWN is a top 20 UCAAS provider of advanced communication services for nearly 300K users.

NWN's complete and integrated managed unified communications and collaboration service empowers workers of the future to stay connected. Not only does NWN provide collaboration application services, but also integration with communication applications, connectivity, and services into an overall technology stack. The company's award-winning Solution-as-a-Service portfolio provides the right mix of technologies that are implemented effectively paired with operational and management capabilities to keep organizations connected.

At the event, NWN's Head of Solution Architecture, Alvaro Riera will participate in a panel on new technologies that have emerged to change the enterprise voice landscape, starting with VoIP, then cloud, and most recently, Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, Riera will speak on how enterprises rely on unified communications to provide elevated customer experiences during his presentation, "Voice-Enabling the Modern Call Center."

WHAT: Project Voice is the #1 event for voice tech and AI in America, occurring the week after CES. 3,000 attendees from more than 20 countries will attend: executives, developers, designers, strategists/consultants, marketers, media, VCs, and analysts across the realm of conversational AI and voice tech will be there.

Sponsored by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Mercedes Benz, Mayo Clinic, and more, Project Voice also features The Voice World Fair, the largest exhibit hall devoted to voice tech and AIto date, which will highlight the numerous companies, products, and services moving the space forward.

WHEN: January 13, 2020

WHERE: Booth 208, Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, TN

For more information about NWN's Unified Communications Offering click here .

About NWN:

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

