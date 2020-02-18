NWN's Andrew Gilman Recognized as CRN 2020 Channel Chief

Gilman leads alliances and marketing for NWN, which recently announced Q4 revenue and gross profit growth of 25% and 33%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, propelled by its Solution-as-a-Service portfolio of integrated offerings. He joined NWN in July 2019 after more than 15 years leading successful go-to-market organizations for venture-backed and publicly traded enterprise technology companies.

Jim Sullivan, NWN CEO, said, "Our strategic alliances are integral to the customer experience NWN delivers every day, and managing those relationships is something that sets us apart in the eyes of many customers. Andrew's role is helping us achieve record results, transforming NWN's brand and our marketing initiatives, and strengthening our partner relationships. To be recognized among the 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs confirms our strategic focus on partnerships with some of the industry's best innovators."

According to The Channel Company, CRN's umbrella corporation, the 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of partnerships.

Bob Skelley, chief executive officer, The Channel Company, said, "The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments. CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at https://www.crn.com/channel-chiefs/cc2020.htm .

About NWN

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://events.thechannelco.com/

