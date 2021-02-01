NWO.ai Emerges From Stealth With $3.5 Million To Scale Its Global Trendcasting Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NWO.ai, the predictive AI platform that helps leading enterprises identify microtrends before they become exponential, announces a $3.5 million seed round. The round was co-led by Hyperplane , Wavemaker , and Colle Capital with participation from Adit Ventures and SuperAngel .

NWO.ai analyzes several petabytes of data with proprietary predictive AI to produce actionable reports for Fortune 1000 companies. These insights are essential for corporate leaders, says John Murphy, Partner at Hyperplane Venture Capital:

"NWO's platform cuts through noisy unstructured conversational data and extracts quantifiable signals before they are readily apparent. It's a perfect example of machine intelligence supporting decision-making processes for corporate leaders navigating rapid transformations."

By tracking global cultural shifts before they happen, NWO.ai gives clients a significant advantage. There's enormous value in seeing the signal in the noise ahead of others, says Colle Capital founding Partner Victoria Grace:

"Technology that can efficiently parse huge troves of data from various sources, and time-shift them to determine leading indicators has immense value for generating "alpha" for clients. We believe that allowing companies to see around the corner will become a must-have tool for businesses as they navigate their competitive landscapes."

NWO's mission is to help organizations worldwide "manufacture alpha" by filtering through the noise and finding the signals that matter most to their strategic success, says co-founder Pulkit Jaiswal:

"We're committed to understanding human behavior through data. Our proprietary machine learning and natural language processing algorithms continuously transform petabytes of unstructured narrative data into visual metrics that are easy to understand -- and act on."

NWO.ai has partnered with SAP through its SAP.iO accelerator. The partnership plugs NWO into SAP's global network of enterprises looking to surface actionable insights from their datasets, says Alexa Gorman, SVP, Head of SAP.iO Foundries EMEA:

"The combination of external trends and operational data from SAP solutions allows companies to determine consumer signals much earlier than what's possible today. This provides leading indicators of consumer purchasing behavior for demand forecasts."

NWO.ai co-founders are Sourav Goswami and Pulkit Jaiswal, alongside CTO Imogen Low.

MEDIA Nick Vivion

BUSINESS Diego Aransaenz

SOURCE NWO.ai

Related Links

http://nwo.ai/

