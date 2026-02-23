NWPX Infrastructure Announces Acquisition of Boughton's Precast

Acquisition expands Company's precast manufacturing capabilities in the mountain states.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced the acquisition of Boughton's Precast, Inc. The transaction closed on February 23, 2026, and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Located in Pueblo, Colorado, Boughton's Precast manufactures precast concrete products and reinforced concrete pipe. The business will operate under the NWPX Precast name.

"This acquisition provides a strategic beachhead in the Mountain States region and supports our long-term organic growth strategy," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure. "By adding a precast manufacturing facility in Colorado, we strengthen our ability to serve customers in a growing market while expanding our concrete and precast capabilities. As we integrate operations, we expect to leverage shared expertise and broaden our product offerings to create lasting value for our customers and shareholders."

Boughton's Precast was a family-operated company founded in Pueblo, Colorado in 1974 and primarily manufactures stormwater and sanitary sewer products including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, catch basins, and grease traps.

This transaction marks NWPX Infrastructure's third acquisition in just over six years, following the acquisitions of Geneva Pipe and Precast Company in January 2020 and ParkUSA in October 2021.

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

360-397-6294 • [email protected]

SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.