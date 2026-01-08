NWR Storage Containers Moves to New Location in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWR Storage Containers, the leading provider of storage container rentals in Whatcom and Skagit counties, is pleased to announce the official relocation of its operations from its longtime Kentucky Street location to a new, expanded facility at 2891 E. Bakerview Road. This move represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and its ongoing commitment to serving both commercial and residential customers throughout the region.

The new E. Bakerview Road facility provides NWR Storage Containers with increased space, improved logistics, and enhanced operational efficiency. Most importantly, the relocation allows NWR Storage Containers to more closely collaborate with Lautenbach Recycling, its parent company, and a key contributor to the organization's success over the years.

"NWR Storage Containers has benefitted tremendously from its close alignment with Lautenbach Recycling," said Lily Brown, Director of Operations at NWR Storage Containers. "This move allows us to further align our operations, streamline workflows and ultimately deliver even better service to our customers."

By consolidating operations, NWR Storage Containers can respond more quickly to customer needs while maintaining the high standards of reliability and service that have made it a trusted name in the region. The new facility also supports more efficient staging, maintenance, and deployment of equipment across job sites and residential locations.

The relocation will allow NWR Storage Containers to sharpen its focus on its core offerings: storage container rentals, job shacks, and steel road plates. With growing demand from contractors, developers, homeowners, and municipalities, the company continues to adapt its services to meet a diverse range of project requirements—whether for construction, renovation, temporary storage, or site access.

"Our customers rely on us for practical, dependable solutions," Lily added. "This move enables us to better scale our operations and focus on what we do best—providing high-quality storage containers, job shacks, and steel road plates when and where they're needed."

NWR Storage Containers remains committed to supporting local businesses, contractors, and homeowners throughout Whatcom and Skagit counties. The official opening at the new E. Bakerview Road location marks the next chapter in the company's growth while reinforcing its dedication to service, partnership, and operational excellence.

About NWR Storage Containers

Founded in 1991 NWR Storage Containers (NWR) in Bellingham, WA, has evolved into a beacon of reliable storage solutions. This family-owned business, with its roots entrenched in the community, began with a humble vision that has flourished over the years.

NWR Storage Containers has become synonymous with trust and dependability, serving the storage needs of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Island, and San Juan Counties, driven by a passion for quality service that has made this family business into a household name.

