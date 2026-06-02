NX Atomics and Sciaky Partner to 3D-Print Nuclear Reactor Components

Midwest collaboration applies proven aerospace additive manufacturing to America's small modular reactors

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Atomics, a Small Modular Reactor startup, today announced a partnership with Sciaky, Inc., a global leader in industrial-scale metal additive manufacturing, to apply Sciaky's proprietary Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process to the production of components for NX Atomics' small modular reactor platform. Both companies are headquartered in the Midwest, with Sciaky operating from Chicago, Illinois, and NX Atomics based in Indiana.

"This is what bringing nuclear manufacturing into the modern era actually looks like," said John Warden, Chief Executive Officer of NX Atomics. "3D printing opens up the potential for us to produce nuclear-qualified parts faster and at lower cost, where appropriate swap them out through life, and meaningfully reduce the unit cost of every small modular reactor we build."

The economics of small modular reactors have long been constrained by the need to provide large unit numbers and long lead times for major nuclear components. Through additive manufacturing, NX Atomics can produce components faster, at less cost, and where appropriate designed to be replaced rather than last forever, lowering both the upfront capital cost and operating cost of its reactor fleet.

Additive manufacturing is well-established in adjacent industries. Sciaky's EBAM systems have produced titanium and specialty-alloy structural parts for Airbus, Lockheed Martin, the United States Navy, and NASA, among others. Commercial Space companies have used 3D-printed propulsion components on multiple space platforms and lunar landers. Across aerospace and defense, EBAM and related additive techniques have moved from prototype to full-rate production over the past decade. The NX Atomics partnership extends that proven track record into commercial nuclear power for the first time at this scale.

"Sciaky has spent more than eight decades building the metal manufacturing technology that the world's most demanding industries rely on," said John Criso, CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Our EBAM process produces parts that fly on commercial aircraft, sail on naval vessels, and orbit the earth. Bringing that capability into America's clean energy infrastructure with NX Atomics is a natural next step, and we are proud that two Midwestern companies are leading this transition."

About NX Atomics

NX Atomics is an advanced nuclear company developing high-temperature small modular reactors for clean baseload power and industrial process heat. The company is headquartered in Indiana. For more information, visit nxatomics.com.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a division of Morphix Metals, Inc., is a global leader in industrial-scale metal additive manufacturing and electron beam welding solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Sciaky has pioneered advanced manufacturing technologies since 1939. Its proprietary Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process produces fully dense, high-quality metal parts in a wide range of alloys, including titanium, tantalum, Inconel, and stainless steel. Sciaky's EBAM technology is used by leading manufacturers in aerospace, defense, energy, and other industries worldwide. For more information, visit sciaky.com.

Media Contact:

John O'Hara

Global Sales Manager, Sciaky

[email protected]

Alina Voss

Head of Marketing, NX Atomics

[email protected]

SOURCE Sciaky, Inc