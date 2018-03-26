NX Direct Continues Campaign Cup Dominance

"We set the bar pretty high this past year, and it's especially gratifying that our results stayed consistently high," said Figueroa. "We never grew complacent in terms of providing the best service and quality for the client, and we will continue to excel in 2018."

NX Direct specializes in enhancing brand loyalty and spurring exponential growth with personalized, professional support in every aspect of the customized buying experience. Standing behind its direct marketing approach, which emphasizes face-to-face interaction, NX Direct offers clients a 100% return on their marketing investment.

NX Direct has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Journal as one of Atlanta's Best Small Businesses to Work For. The firm places value on coaching and developing entrepreneurial leaders as well as giving back to the community via volunteering and support of local charities.

About NX Direct

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, NX Direct is a privately owned direct marketing firm that is redefining marketing and sales. NX Direct specializes in personalized customer acquisition and retention campaigns and represents their clients with professionalism and integrity to help build customer brand loyalty. For more information, go to http://www.nxdirectatl.com/ or call 404-355-1200.

