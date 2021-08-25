NX Filtration Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading, Sustainable Nanofiltration Solutions

"At the core of the company's dNF product portfolio are the dNF40 and dNF80, which are hollow fiber NF membranes. NX Filtration's polyethersulfone ensures high chemical and thermal stability and allows the production of a small pore size that can narrowly distribute throughout the membrane," said Paul Hudson, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "NX Filtration utilizes a layer-by-layer technology to produce these innovative membrane solutions, ensuring precise control for selecting membrane properties at the nanoscale, depending on the selected polyelectrolyte multilayer."

The dNF membrane does not require an elaborate pre-treatment system, unlike competing spiral wound NF or reverse osmosis membranes. It typically requires only a 150-micrometer strainer, which substantially lowers all connected chemical and energy requirements. Furthermore, NX's solutions reduce the cost of ownership as they do not require high operating pressure and are not prone to fouling. The low fouling and strong resistance to damage also help it last up to five years under normal operating conditions.

The dNF40 and dNF80 membranes are highly resilient to any chemical impact, demonstrating strong tolerance to the extreme effects of sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide. They are extremely efficient in eliminating emerging micropollutants such as PFAS, residual medicines, and pesticides; ions; and colors from ground or surface water. The solutions can also effectively remove (partly) hardness and various microorganisms, viruses, and bacteria from polluted water at wastewater treatment plants.

"While competing membranes use raw materials with toxic or flammable properties, NX Filtration relies on environment-friendly plastics and biodegradable solvents. It can avoid flocculants and coagulants in the pre-treatment and needs a very low chemical cleaning frequency. It utilizes a unique in-line polymer mixing concept for its membrane spinning process, which requires less energy for membrane development," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "These unique product properties make NX Filtration's solutions ideal for the municipal water and wastewater markets as well as various industries such as food and beverage, textile, power, and energy in markets all over the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NX Filtration

NX Filtration is a provider of direct nanofiltration membrane technology for producing pure and affordable water to improve quality of life. Its direct nanofiltration technology removes micropollutants (including pharmaceuticals, medicines, PFAS and insecticides), colour and selective salts, but also bacteria, viruses and nanoplastics, from water in one step whilst offering strong sustainability benefits. For further information on NX Filtration please visit www.nxfiltration.com

