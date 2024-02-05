NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group's International Ocean Freight Services

News provided by

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

05 Feb, 2024, 01:00 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) services in Singapore on Monday, January 1, 2024.

*NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):
A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401316022-O2-vih4m8uO 

Image:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401316022/_prw_PI1fl_12VtBuYX.png 

NXGO began operations in Singapore in May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express (hereinafter "NX") Group's international ocean freight forwarding business, and it has now launched new NVOCC services to achieve competitive prices through centralized purchasing that takes advantage of economies of scale of the entire NX Group's international ocean freight. The NX Group will develop its services globally under the unified brand name of "NX."

The NX Group will continue expanding its international ocean freight business centered on NXGO and providing high-quality services to its customers.

Profile of NXGO
- Company name: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (abbreviation: NXGO)
- Location: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828
- URL: https://www.nipponexpress.com/nxgo/ 

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Also from this source

NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group's International Ocean Freight Services

NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) services...

NX Netherlands Receives IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Warehouse Near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter "NX Netherlands"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired CEIV Pharma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.