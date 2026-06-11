NX Group Named Presenting Sponsor of MLB Draft in 2026, 2027 with "2026 MLB Draft Presented by NX" Being Held in Philadelphia This July

- Annual Event to Be Broadcast Nationwide on NBC -

TOKYO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. will serve as the presenting sponsor of Major League Baseball's Draft in 2026 and 2027 under a multi-year agreement. As a result, the official name of the event will be the "2026 MLB Draft presented by NX."

NX Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

2026 Event logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MpqNwbBxPowMOtJdsiLveXJQeXufEo0W/view?usp=drive_link

About MLB Draft

The MLB draft is an annual event in which the 30 Major League Clubs select the next generation of Major League players from high schools and colleges across the United States or Canada. The Draft has been held during MLB All-Star Week since 2021 and is open to the public. This year, the event takes place over multiple days in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, beginning Saturday, July 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The first hour of the Draft airs across the United States on NBC, with the remainder of the Draft airing on MLB Network and streaming on Peacock.

Background and Significance of the Sponsorship

Since its founding in 1937, the NX Group has developed logistics operations across 57 countries and regions worldwide. In the United States, the company has built a strong business foundation over more than 60 years since the establishment of Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. in 1962. The NX Group has also supported a variety of initiatives through baseball, including sponsorship of international tournaments such as the World Baseball Classic (TM) in 2023 and 2026, as well as its Diamond Partnership with Samurai Japan.

Through its role as presenting sponsor of the MLB Draft, the NX Group aims to support the next generation of players as they take their first step onto the world's premier stage, while also enhancing global awareness of the NX brand.

Scene from last year's event: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MqziRS1Zh2QwjhDBU2ALTYXpFEnX0avI/view?usp=sharing

Executive Comments

MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships

Uzma Rawn Dowler

"The NX Group has long been a supportive partner of baseball and MLB overseas. Now as they increase that relationship with us to leverage one of our notable events in the U.S. it speaks volumes. The NX Group is a widely respected, global company and we're proud that they've chosen Major League Baseball to expand and strategically grow their U.S. business."

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Executive Officer Yuichi Ikeda

"The MLB Draft is a moment where each team makes critical decisions for its future. This aligns closely with our philosophy of 'We Find the Way,' as we strive to deliver optimal solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We sincerely support the players taking this important step in their careers, as well as the teams welcoming them."

Event overview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mlrLCT3gPgbrb8iztYk6_0J8DQEIlNpM/view?usp=drive_link

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uMeVGpObM_uq455TS95g1lXKdX-Op_4a/view?usp=sharing

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.