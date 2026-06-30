NX Group's Adelta Logis Holds Ceremony to Mark 10th Anniversary in U.S.

- Leveraging Its Strengths in U.S. 3PL Business to Take New Step toward Next Decade -

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelta Logis, Inc. (hereinafter "Adelta Logis"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a ceremony on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at its headquarters in Plainfield in the U.S state of Indiana to mark its 10th anniversary.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo taken at the ceremony: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NhMP5QIUE0eO0hOUBLEhuBUoWFjsJ2Tx/view?usp=drive_link

Since its founding in 2016, Adelta Logis has been providing third-party logistics (3PL) services in the United States, offering a range of supply chain support services that include warehouse operations, storage, sorting, inventory management and shipping. In pursuit of its mission to contribute to its customers and society, the company strives to be a professional, creative and innovative enterprise, and has achieved impressive levels of customer satisfaction through its high-quality services.

More than 60 people, including NX Group executives and employees, attended the anniversary ceremony and heard Shinjiro Takezoe, president of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., express his gratitude to all involved, share his expectations for the future and speak about the significance of Adelta Logis as a member of the NX Group. Adelta Logis President Ken Sasaki also conveyed his gratitude to the customers, partner companies and employees who have supported the business to date, reaffirming the company's founding philosophy and origins and pledging his determination to aim for further growth over the next 10 years.

Adelta Logis will continue contributing to society through its business by fostering co-creation with all its stakeholders, be they employees, business partners, customers or local community members.

Comment from Ken Sasaki, president, Adelta Logis, Inc.: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1suWgjnou9oV2NLMF6lh6CEDqtME54wc1/view?usp=drive_link

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.