NX Group Launches "Global Charter Desk" to Meet Urgent Transport Needs

- Centralizing Management of Air Charter Demand Worldwide to Support Customers' Supply Chains -

TOKYO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has launched the "Global Charter Desk" as a centralized management hub for the NX Group's air charter arrangements, enabling a coordinated, swift response to increasing demand for air charter transport from customers around the world.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Background

Rising geopolitical risks and changes in the supply chain environment have led in recent years to growing global demand for air cargo charter flights. Securing reliable capacity and responding promptly to changing circumstances -- particularly for time-critical shipments in industries such as automotive, semiconductors and aerospace -- have become essential for maintaining customers' business continuity. To address such needs, the NX Group has launched the Global Charter Desk to provide centralized management of air charter requests from around the world.

Functions and features of the Global Charter Desk

24-hour global support (follow-the-sun model)

The NX Group has established operations in five major hubs -- Tokyo, Singapore, Frankfurt, Vienna and Chicago -- and implemented a 24-hour support system capable of handling urgent charter requests by leveraging time zone differences and coordinating across these locations.

Competitive pricing and stable space availability

The Global Charter Desk facilitates air charter arrangements by leveraging strong partnerships with global partner airlines. By consolidating demand across the entire NX Group to achieve economies of scale, the Desk provides customers with competitive pricing and reliable cargo capacity.

Contact information

Inquiries regarding this service and requests for quotes should be directed to each customer's designated NX Group sales representative. Any customer having no designated sales representative is kindly requested to use the inquiry form on the company's global website.

URL: https://www.nipponexpress.com/form_gl/php/input.php

The NX Group will continue leveraging its advanced transport expertise and global network to provide solutions that help maintain its customers' supply chains and meet a wide range of urgent transport needs.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.