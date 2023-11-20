NX USA Participates in Breakbulk Americas 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter "NX USA"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in Breakbulk Americas 2023 in Houston, Texas, from Tuesday, September 26, to Thursday, September 28.

Breakbulk Americas is one of the industry's largest trade shows pertaining to the transport of break bulk cargo (cargo such as long or extra-heavy items that cannot be loaded into containers), and this year's event attracted approximately 280 companies involved in logistics and 5,665 visitors.

NX USA took part in this trade show for the first time with the aim of increasing the NX Group's local visibility in the break-bulk cargo industry. Its booth introduced the NX Group's services and other offerings that take advantage of its global network, and personnel manning its booth actively exchanged views with visitors on new transport ideas and solutions.

The NX Group will continue supporting its customers' business expansion through its global network and accumulated advanced logistics know-how.

