NX USA's Philadelphia Branch Obtains GDP Certification

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc., a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its temporary storage and forwarding operations for pharmaceutical products at its Philadelphia Branch's warehouse, effective November 13, 2024.

The state of Pennsylvania, where Philadelphia is located, has a well-developed R&D infrastructure for the biomedical field, and is home to pharmaceutical- and medical device-manufacturing companies doing business on a global scale as well as companies specializing in biotechnologies such as gene therapy and living tissue. The demand for high-quality pharmaceutical logistics is expected to continue increasing alongside the growth of life science-related businesses.

The recently GDP-certified warehouse owned and operated by the Philadelphia Branch is equipped with CCTV, access control systems, and temperature control monitors, creating highly advanced security and quality control regimes. The facility features a temperature-controlled system dedicated to pharmaceuticals that can handle two temperature zones: 2C to 8C (refrigerated) and 15C to 25C (constant temperature). With this most recent acquisition of GDP certification, the NX Group will provide an even safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical logistics platform by combining its international temperature-controlled transport services with the temporary storage functions available at its GDP-certified warehouses.

The NX Group currently has GDP-certified systems in place at a total of 36 locations in 25 countries and regions worldwide, and is working to further expand its GDP network. The Group will continue stepping up its efforts in the healthcare industry, which is positioned as a priority industry in its business plan, thus expanding and developing services globally to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

Name and location of facility

Name: Nippon Express USA Philadelphia Branch

Location: 212 Elmwood Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA 19079 USA

About the NX Group:

