NXCR and J.D. Power Announce Strategic Alliance

"J.D. Power, through its merger with Autodata Solutions and its acquisition of NADA Used Car Guides and ALG, has quickly become the world's leading authority on vehicle valuations at wholesale and retail that auto finance and fleet companies rely upon," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of NXCR. "This collaboration provides NXCR with the richest, most accurate and most comprehensive dataset for vehicle valuations, residual value forecasts and insights on consumer preferences and experiences. The proprietary data solutions we're developing are built on J.D. Power data and consumer insights and will help us ensure we are acquiring and reselling vehicles at optimal prices – key tenets to making vehicle subscriptions affordable and profitable at scale."

Subscriptions have quickly become the modern way consumers access and pay for all categories of products and services. Vehicle subscriptions provide consumers with simple and affordable access to mobility through a mobile app.

"As both new and used vehicle prices continue to rise, flexibility – including monthly payment options and contract length — will become increasingly important in how consumers shop for a vehicle," said David Habiger, President and CEO of J.D. Power. "Bundling and amortizing vehicle ownership costs into one affordable monthly payment with shorter, more flexible terms is a compelling option for younger generations and value-oriented consumers. Scott Painter and Georg Bauer are pioneers in bringing to life vehicle subscriptions and introduced the Car-as-a-Service category to automotive. J.D. Power is excited to partner with them on the future of mobility with NXCR."

"To offer vehicle shoppers the most affordable monthly payments, it is critical to be able to accurately define both the current and future value of a vehicle," said Thomas King, President of J.D. Power Data and Analytics and Chief Product Officer. "J.D. Power will leverage its rich vehicle and valuation data, coupled with advanced analytics to ensure shoppers have access to affordable, flexible vehicle ownership. The same data and analytics suite will be used by NXCR to inform the acquisition of vehicles for the NXCR fleet from its dealer partners, and also to resell those vehicles at a fair price to dealers or through auctions when they leave the NXCR fleet."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About NXCR

NXCR is a technology company on a mission to ease accessibility to affordable transportation. The company was founded by auto retail and auto finance disruptors, Scott Painter and Georg Bauer who founded Fair, the first ever used vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, NXCR is creating a turn-key vehicle subscription platform for the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. NXCR is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance in order to power car subscriptions for the used vehicle sector, as well as the emerging green and electric vehicle sector.

