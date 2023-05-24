NXG Cushing® Midstream Energy Fund and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announce Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

News provided by

Cushing® Asset Management, LP

24 May, 2023, 16:13 ET

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NXG Cushing® Midstream Energy Fund (formerly, The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund) ("SRV") and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (formerly, The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund) ("NXG") announced the result of the annual shareholder meeting held today.

Shareholders of SRV elected the Class I Trustee nominees of the Board of Trustees, Mr. John H. Alban and Mr. Brian R. Bruce, to hold office until SRV's 2026 annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected and duly qualified.

Shareholders of NXG elected the Class I Trustee nominees of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Brian R Bruce and Mr. Ronald P. Trout, to hold office until NXG's 2025 annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected and duly qualified.

Additional Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involves operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing®, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Contact:
Blake Nelson
Cushing® Asset Management, LP
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Also from this source

Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Name Change Goes Into Effect

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: NXG) Increases Monthly Distribution 26.64%; Announces Trustee Retirement and Trustee Appointment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.