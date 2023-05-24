NXG Cushing® Midstream Energy Fund and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announce Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NXG Cushing® Midstream Energy Fund (formerly, The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund) ("SRV") and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (formerly, The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund) ("NXG") announced the result of the annual shareholder meeting held today.

Shareholders of SRV elected the Class I Trustee nominees of the Board of Trustees, Mr. John H. Alban and Mr. Brian R. Bruce, to hold office until SRV's 2026 annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected and duly qualified.

Shareholders of NXG elected the Class I Trustee nominees of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Brian R Bruce and Mr. Ronald P. Trout, to hold office until NXG's 2025 annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected and duly qualified.

Additional Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involves operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing®, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Contact:

Blake Nelson

Cushing® Asset Management, LP

214-692-6334

www.cushingasset.com

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP