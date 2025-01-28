NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) Announces At-the-Market Offering Program

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) (the "Fund") announced today that it has established an "at-the-market" offering program (the "Offer"), pursuant to which the Fund may offer and sell common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares") through a distribution agreement with Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the "Distributor"). The sales, if any, of Common Shares made under the program will be made through the Distributor in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market offerings" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of any sales of Common Shares in the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

The Common Shares will be offered under the Fund's effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Fund has filed a prospectus supplement, dated January 27, 2025, with the SEC in connection with the Offer.

The Fund will pay expenses associated with the Offer which will be borne indirectly by the Fund's common shareholders.

This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund's prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus contain this and additional information about the Fund and additional information about the Offer, and should be read carefully before investing.

Additional Information About the Fund

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including: (i) energy infrastructure companies, (ii) industrial infrastructure companies, (iii) sustainable infrastructure companies, and (iv) technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its Managed Assets in securities of energy master limited partnerships ("MLPs") that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXG."

About NXG Investment Management

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing") is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts. Cushing is doing business as NXG Investment Management providing Next Generation investment strategies to investors seeking long-term growth in companies focused on a clean and sustainable future as well as traditional and transformational infrastructure companies.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Contact:

