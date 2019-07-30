NXGEN and METISPRO Introduce Quantic

WHITEFISH, Mont., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NXGEN and METISPRO are excited to announce the release of Quantic, a fully integrated point of sale, e-commerce, invoicing, and online reporting platform to better serve the retail, restaurant, and trade services SMB market.

In today's ever-changing SMB landscape, the need for businesses to have a seamless presence in-store and online is critical to their growth strategy and overall success. As a world leader in payment processing, NXGEN recognizes the need to deliver greater value in more venues for SMB's than ever before to help those businesses grow. Through a partnership with METISPRO, NXGEN has carefully curated an integrated solution that merchants can utilize, whether it being one, a couple or even all of the products that make up the Quantic platform, to help grow their business while increasing operational efficiencies.

"Quantic will be an evolving platform that continues to add functionality through custom products developed by MetisPro," says CEO, Vigyan Kaushik. Integrations will include, but are not limited to, compliant online surcharging, third party restaurant ordering applications, and mobile business management services for skilled tradespeople.

"This suite of products will be the cornerstone for NXGEN's value proposition to merchants in the US and beyond, and is eagerly anticipated by our extensive sales distribution network and the merchants they serve," says John Barrett, President NXGEN Sales U.S.

About MetisPro

MetisPro is a cloud-based point of sale platform company that brings custom and intelligent data driven solutions to help business owners to streamline their sales operations. The platform provides options to sell in brick-and-mortar, ecommerce, self ordering, or kiosk, environment.

About NXGEN

NXGEN International is the largest global Merchant Service Provider (MSP) serving over 13,000 merchants globally. NXGEN International has recorded double digit growth year after year since opening its inception in 2002. NXGEN International's global footprint covers more than 75 countries and is poised to quickly expand. Most recently Parthenon Capital brought together NXGEN and Payscape to create an industry leader in FinTech. This merger has created a leading payments provider with broad, global distribution channels and best-in-class product portfolio. The combined company market focus will extend to SMBs, SaaS integration, financial institutions and strategic association partnerships.

About Payscape

Founded in 2004, Payscape is a premier financial technology company providing payment solutions to a network of 11K+ small and medium-sized merchants across retail, professional services, organizations, hospitality, and other attractive end-markets. They are intent on disrupting the commoditized payment landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service, and strategic referral and technology partnerships.

About Parthenon Capital

Parthenon Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries.. For more information, please visit www.parthenoncapitalpartners.com.

