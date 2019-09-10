NxGen Brands Inc. (NXGB) to Formulate New LeafyWell CBD/CBG Products With Biotech CEO Shari Kaplan Stellino

WESTON, Florida, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), a subsidiary of NxGen Brands, Inc. (NXGB), today announces uniting with Shari Kaplan Stellino, founder and CEO of Cannectd Biotechnology, (www.Cannectd.com), in offering expert-level input on the creation of new formulations of Cannabidiol (CBD) and especially Cannabigerol (CBG) containing products.

Shari Kaplan Stellino is an innovative formulator of plant extracts for the cannabis, CBD/CBG, beauty, health and wellness industry. Kaplan Stellino is a researcher of neuroanatomy, neuroscience and plant and cannabis medicine for over 15 years. She is the founder of the CANNECTD™ family of companies, dedicated to producing pharmaceutical grade plant formulations that enhance the effects of cannabis, CBD/CBG, nutritional supplements and beauty products. In addition, to formulating, Kaplan Stellino trained with one of California's pioneering doctors in cannabis medical care, learning treatment protocols and dosing of medical Cannabis. In 2017 she turned her integrative mental health center in Boca Raton, FL, (Cannectd Wellness), into an integrative health center where physicians prescribe medical cannabis and patients can receive holistic treatments for various illnesses and conditions. In efforts to ensure the patients at Cannectd Wellness receive the leading-edge formulations of cannabis products, patients bring their cannabis medicine to be enhanced with illness specific whole plant extracts and terpenes (organic compounds) customize for their specific condition.

CEO of NXGB, Angel Burgos, in response to being asked about what LeafyWell hopes to gain by uniting with Shari Kaplan Stellino, explains, "We feel that Kaplan Stellino is an excellent addition to LeafyWell's mission of continuing to create top-of-the-line CBD and CBG-containing product formulations. Last week, I mentioned breaking into the beauty market with our products and we are pleased to be actively engaged in formulating these new products and we look forward to their launch this fall. Kaplan Stellino is an expert in product formulations, and we anticipate her contributions helping to further our soon-to-be-launched product lines. We consistently work diligently with our laboratory to create top-of-the-line products and maintain market relevance for our customers and stockholders."

Kaplan Stellino, when asked about her recent union with LeafyWell (www.LeafyWell.com), stated, "I'm excited to be working with a company that shares CANNECTD's vision of creating leading edge products that significantly improve the quality of people's lives. LeafyWell has proven their commitment and integrity in creating products using whole plant extracts that provide a more valuable product than other CBD products on the market. I consider LeafyWell to be well-rounded in product manufacturing and distribution and I am looking forward to helping the company rise to the next level with enhancements to their already fabulous products as well as adding a beauty line that will be created 'the way that nature intended.' Their laboratory is state of the art and their global vision is what gravitated me. The company's global vision of product formulations and marketing strategies have the potential to get these state-of-the-art products in the hands of people worldwide."

LeafyWell specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email support@LeafyWell.com.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (http://www.LeafyWell.com ), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD (http://www.MyIAD.com ) is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

