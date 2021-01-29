NxGen Brands, Inc. Updates Proprietary Blockchain Technologies Integration Platform for Cannabis Distribution and Reveals Insight

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company"), reveals the technologies of their blockchain cannabis dispensary services, which pairs with their newly acquired exclusive worldwide license for tracking and observation technologies. The delivery services platform hosts proprietarily developed innovative capabilities developed to promote safe, secure, compliant, and private delivery services in the cannabis industry.

The newly announced platform boasts technologies created to serve the cannabis industry by utilizing security measures to offer secure and compliant financial transactions from cannabis suppliers. The Company created this platform along with a delivery-service infrastructure designed to ensure that, 1) a financially secure transaction process is executed, 2) compliance with all state and local laws is adhered to, 3) the person for whom the product is intended is the person to whom the product is delivered, thereby promoting community-safe delivery practices, and 4) the privacy of the individual recipient is maintained given that they have the option of choosing their delivery location and they would not need to visit a dispensary.

Platform is being designed so there is full accountability at all stages of the process. Integration of additional security features are being announced. Real time tracking of each order will be key in establishing a solution that can eliminate any tampering. Upon order completion via web, the prescription is going to be secured in a tamper proof container with biometric locking mechanism that can be opened only by the registered patient. This innovative design has multiple applications that can be developed for similar industries.

Angel Burgos, the Company CEO said: "We are excited to release some details of our in-house developed platforms and services. I envision that the implementation of our delivery services platform will revolutionize the delivery services industry because the level of security we have created, and continue to create, is bar none. We will update the public with technology specifics as we approach the second quarter 2021 date, but know that our purpose is to provide the utmost secure and viable delivery services available, and this is indeed what we have developed. We consider ourselves as innovation leaders in this industry and we look forward to implementing our new platform, which we also plan on making available globally to other industries. We are, in part, a technology company and we anticipate that our use of biometric authentication will serve the cannabis industry in addition to other industries demanding highly-controlled goods delivery. We will keep the public abreast of our benchmarks and progress as we move through Q1."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary NxGen Brands LLC dba: LeafyWell. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

About Bengala Technologies:

Bengala Technologies LLC, achieved excellence in the field of blockchain consulting and development by creating and deploying custom decentralized blockchain and supply apps including Supply Chain, Blockchain and Smart Contract Development applications.

For more information on Bengala Technologies LLC go to: https://bengalatech.io

