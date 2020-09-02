NxGen Brands (NXGB) has added various new CBD products for the Health, Wellness and Active Lifestyle Customers

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (NXGB), announces that it has added various new CBD-based products to manage various sports and lifestyle pain and injuries under the LeafyWell brand. These products will be added to our existing line of CBD based products. Each product is certified THC-free and made with 100% natural, organic hemp.

The active lifestyle products combine various of the most effective topical pain-reducing ingredients available in over-the-counter formulations. The end products that are available are in the form of creams, roll on and sprays with the inflammation fighting properties of CBD. The formulation alleviates relief for people with active sports orientated lifestyles.

Consumer feedback as well as evidence from medical studies, have shown that CBD and other cannabinoids act in ways like other anti-inflammatory substances. By combining non-psychoactive CBD with other natural ingredients, including the cooling and relaxing sensation of menthol, can help all users of the products, potentially reducing the pain and inflammation associated with muscle aches and strains.

"We have tested these products internally and feel that these products should be made available to the public. With this stated, we have developed a product line which we anticipate will be available in stores through distribution chains and online within the next 45-90 days before the holidays. This will introduce high quality CBD to markets alternate to the traditional stores in sizes that start in one ounce. Now that CBD is legal for the public, we are looking to secure a space in the retail marketplace. When you feel good, you are more likely to keep a healthy lifestyle and stay active," said Angel Burgos, the President & CEO of NxGen Brands Inc.

NxGen Brands' CBD products are for people who have an active lifestyle, are into sports, and/or are in demanding jobs. If you encounter muscle stiffness or pain, our CBD products may be able to help you feel better. From balms, lotions, roll-on gels, and bath bombs to tinctures, edibles, and capsules, LeafyWell has created products that work to accommodate the needs and requirements of most of our customers. All the CBD in our products comes from hemp grown and harvested in the United States.

Additionally, LeafyWell specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email [email protected].

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary NxGen Brands LLC 100% dba: LeafyWell. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

