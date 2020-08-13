NxGen Brands (NXGB) has Entered in to a Letter of Intent with JoeCool.com to launch Premium CBD Infused Coffee

DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (NXGB), a trendsetter in high quality CBD and CBG products has engaged with JoeCool.com (www.joecool.com) to expand their market penetration throughout the Northeast, initially as a test market. Therefore, this is currently being designed prior to implementation. Established in 1995, JoeCool meets the high standard expected as a boutique coffee producer and it has been discussed with NxGen Brands, Inc to jointly further develop CBD infused coffee based products that can be sold throughout this region because of our distribution channels.

The initial Test Market is to feature the JoeCool 2oz. Espresso Shot infused with CBD and target the first 100 stores to be displayed and sell the featured product. It is planned to expand to 200 stores the following month until the target market is covered, and sales data can be analyzed.

Angel Burgos, CEO of NxGen Brands, has stated: "JoeCool.com has developed a unique line of products within the CBD industry and we have seen it as a great opportunity to expand our product line with the addition of the JoeCool products that NxGen Brands couldn't pass up. Imagine – a cup of strong coffee that you can completely enjoy, that gives you extra natural mental energy, and the potential benefits from CBD. This alliance makes that possible, and we will have further details covering distribution and launch soon."

According to Brightfield Group Research the overall market for CBD-based products was set for 900% growth in 2019, and millennials now ascending to be the fastest growing consumers of both CBD and Coffee simultaneously (according to NCA data), NxGen Brands anticipates a very strong market acceptance for this product line.

Joe Harber, CEO of JoeCool Brands, commented by saying: "I'm excited about this synergistic opportunity, our Letter of Intent with NxGen Brands is the first step in our goal to enter a Broadband Distribution Agreement."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates the brand LeafyWell. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, and merge or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels. NxGen Brands, Inc is pioneering and positioning itself to acquire fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

LeafyWell the brand our subsidiary specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.leafywell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email [email protected].

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

