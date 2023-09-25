NxGen COACH Network Launches "Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr." Podcast

NxGen COACH Network founder and award-winning Harvard Business professor to host podcast aimed at coaching the next generation of leaders

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen COACH Network™ announced today the launch of its first-ever podcast, Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr., providing access to inspiring stories and actionable advice for those looking to take their professional or personal leadership journey to the next level. Produced in partnership with Webby award-winning Hueman Group Media, Training Camp for Leaders will feature coaching and advice from a variety of guests as well as NxGen COACH Network founder and CEO Jones, Jr., an accomplished executive, author, investor, and an award-winning professor with Harvard Business School.

"From Wall Street to the classroom, I've been coaching all my life," said Jones. "I've spent the last three decades developing leaders from across the globe through office hours, speaking engagements and coffee chats. But, I wanted to create an avenue for those who I never met in person to learn from my experiences and those of other business leaders. So, I started the Training Camp for Leaders podcast."

The podcast, which will explore topics such as governance, leadership capital, entrepreneurship, and professional development, is set to include interviews with some of today's most accomplished business executives, entrepreneurs and investors. The first episode, "Even Coaches Need Coaches", features James Connelly, a business litigation partner with Womble Bond Dickinson, an international law firm that is partnering with NxGen COACH Network to deliver its inaugural Governance Training Camp later this year.

"Archie and I met through Leadership Atlanta," said Connelly. "During that experience, we had the opportunity to take a journey of introspection, to be vulnerable with other leaders about our future dreams and aspirations. Coaching the next generation was Archie's dream. And, my hope through the training program is to help bridge the gap for talented people who are looking to lead or join a board, to show them how to get connected to the right opportunities and succeed."

Upcoming podcast guests will include C-suite and board leaders within the defense, management consulting, hospitality and financial services industries, among others.

The Training Camp for Leaders podcast is one of several offerings NxGen COACH Network provides to both aspiring and seasoned leaders looking to reach their professional and personal goals. Archie and his organization are focused on delivering quality coaching content to underrepresented leaders and communities, through speaking engagements, governance and leadership programming, and an upcoming book release.

Listeners can download Training Camp for Leaders via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

About NxGen COACH Network™
NxGen COACH Network™ is a global leadership development firm dedicated to empowering and COACHing (Create Opportunity And Cultivate Humanity) the next generation of leaders. The firm enables diverse representation in executive leadership and boardrooms, while also enabling both aspiring leaders and seasoned executives, wherever they are in their leadership journey, to elevate and achieve their goals. NxGen COACH Network has developed a framework around their 5Cs: Capability, Culture, Communication, Connection and Confidence leadership capital, that focus on to empowering leaders to drive change, regardless of role.

