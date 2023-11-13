NxGen COACH Network, Womble Bond Dickinson Partner to Improve Corporate Board Diversity

News provided by

NxGen COACH Network

13 Nov, 2023, 15:15 ET

Organizations launch Governance Training Camp to support aspiring boardroom leaders from underrepresented groups

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen COACH Network and Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) are teaming up to educate and empower business leaders from underrepresented communities to become effective boardroom directors through a new program, the NxGen COACH Network Governance Training Camp. The intensive, year-long program, which kicked off Friday, also seeks to help participants find and secure positions on public and private company boards.

Continue Reading
Womble Bond Dickinson logo (PRNewsfoto/NxGen COACH Network)
Womble Bond Dickinson logo (PRNewsfoto/NxGen COACH Network)

"Companies want boards that reflect the communities and customers they serve. And there is no shortage of highly qualified, diverse board candidates," said Archie Jones, founder of NxGen COACH Network. "Our inaugural Governance Training Camp will help expand that pool and feature guest speakers, including veteran board members, who will provide insights and strategies our first cohort can leverage to secure a seat at the table and in the boardroom."

Though there has been a visible push to increase diversity on corporate boards, it remains a challenge. A 2023 Alliance for Board Diversity/Deloitte report found that people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups hold 22.2 percent of Fortune 500 board seats. Additionally, EgonZehnder's latest Global Board Diversity Tracker found that, overall, women's representation on boards has increased since 2020 by 3.7 percent. However, those numbers continue to lag behind the percentage of people from these groups in the population as a whole, and diversity policies are not always translating to inclusivity, such as for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

"We've seen studies showing boards that prioritized inclusivity, such as by encouraging women directors to have a voice and opinion, were able to thoughtfully come to decisions and therefore had greater success at the organizational level or with shareholders," said Jones. "Diversity is important, but inclusion is just as significant for boards and those looking to step into board service."

The idea for the Governance Training Camp stemmed from a conversation Jones had with WBD Partner Jamie Connelly after securing a spot on a board. Their partnership, supported by Sid Shenoy, Chris Gyves, and Jamie Francis, led the group to reflect on the fact that many of their peers were qualified for board service, and yet they were being overlooked.

"We had this network of peers who all had rich, diverse backgrounds—and we know boards that thrive are those that value genuine diversity of thought and experiences," said Connelly. "We saw this as an opportunity to not only form a partnership with a shared goal that Womble genuinely believes in, but also to expand the pipeline of qualified and aspiring leaders and establish a mentorship model for them as they seek their first board appointment. Everyone wins when they have the opportunity."

Jones and Connelly discuss at length the importance of diversity on boards as well as provide guidance and tips for those looking to gain experience in governance in the first episode of NxGen COACH Network's podcast, Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr.

This year's Governance Training Camp will consist of six all-day sessions throughout the upcoming year as well as a Leadership Assessment and "homework" to be completed through self-guided study.

The program's areas of focus will include:

  1. What You Know? Beyond the governance basics, understanding of the issues and topics that are driving the board agenda today.
  2. Who You Know? Analyzing, expanding and cultivating your current network.
  3. How You Show? Highlighting and showcasing the experiences and qualities that increase your attractiveness.

All sessions will take place in person at WBD's Atlanta office, and the interaction of the Fellows with each other is an important component of the program.

About NxGen COACH Network
NxGen COACH Network is a global leadership development firm dedicated to empowering and COACHing (Create Opportunity And Cultivate Humanity) the next generation of leaders. The firm enables diverse representation in executive leadership and boardrooms, while also enabling both aspiring leaders and seasoned executives, wherever they are in their leadership journey, to elevate and achieve their goals. NxGen COACH Network has developed a framework around their 5Cs: Capability, Culture, Communication, Connection and Confidence leadership capital, that focus on to empowering leaders to drive change, regardless of role.

About Womble Bond Dickinson
Womble Bond Dickinson provides mission-critical legal services to companies who are leading the way in innovation.  With more than 1,000 lawyers in 32 locations throughout the UK and US, we offer practical solutions and new perspectives for global clients in multiple sectors such as technology, life sciences, energy, and advanced manufacturing – all designed to help get our clients where they need to be. WBD is a 2023 Mansfield Rule Certified Plus law firm for meeting objective hiring, leadership, and promotions targets relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SOURCE NxGen COACH Network

Also from this source

NxGen COACH Network Launches "Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr." Podcast

NxGen COACH Network Launches "Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr." Podcast

NxGen COACH Network™ announced today the launch of its first-ever podcast, Training Camp for Leaders with Archie L. Jones, Jr., providing access to...
NxGen COACH Network Founder and CEO, Archie L. Jones, Jr. appointed to Chemonics International, Inc. Board of Directors

NxGen COACH Network Founder and CEO, Archie L. Jones, Jr. appointed to Chemonics International, Inc. Board of Directors

Archie L. Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of global leadership development firm NxGen COACH Network, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Education

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.