NxGen MDx announces Urogenital Pathogens Tests with a turnaround of 24 hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen MDx announced the launch of their Urogenital Pathogens Tests, a group of women's health tests. The Urogenital Pathogens Tests includes tests for vaginosis, urinary tract infection, and group B streptococcus.

Each year, 10 million doctor visits can be attributed to reoccurring vaginal infections. Of these 10 million visits, 40% of women leave their initial office visit undiagnosed. Hospitalizations related to UTIs alone cost the U.S. hospital system $2.8 billion annually.

"There's an industry need for faster, better UTI and vaginosis tests. These infections are increasingly resistant to antibiotics, so being able to provide results including antibiotic resistance is crucial to doctors providing their patients with effective prescriptions as soon as possible," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx.

All three tests in the Urogenital Pathogens Tests use real-time PCR technology to offer superior accuracy and a turnaround time of just 24 hours.

The NxGen MDx UTI Test screens for the 17 organisms responsible for 99% of community-acquired urinary tract infections with a sensitivity of >99%, as well as 9 classes of antibiotic resistance to inform treatment decisions.

The NxGen MDx Vaginosis Test screens for a total of 34 organisms involved in vaginosis. This comprehensive tool includes organisms that can cause aerobic vaginosis, bacterial vaginosis, viral infections, and vulvovaginal candidiasis. Assessment of normal vaginal flora, which can be displaced by pathogens, and testing for 9 classes of antibiotic resistance are also included in this panel to provide a complete, actionable result within 24 hours. Group B Strep is included in the NxGen Vaginosis Test and is available as a standalone test.

"As a women's health company, it made sense for us to transition into offering these tests. Our established sales force allows for easy, quick integration of these tests across the country," said Mack.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering comprehensive and precise genetic screening that detects genetic diseases or abnormalities to help families make informed decisions and support women's health needs. NxGen MDx employs state-of-the-art technology, including rapid molecular diagnostics for infectious disease and genetic screening technology that examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving women and families a comprehensive assessment of their health. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

