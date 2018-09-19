NxGen MDx implements hereditary cancer panel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen MDx announced the creation of the NxGen MDx Hereditary Cancer Panel, which will test for variants in 32 genes known to cause certain forms of hereditary cancer.

Of over 1 million women with a family history of breast/ovarian cancer that meet testing criteria, only 13.8% undergo genetic testing.1 The NxGen MDx Hereditary Cancer Panel was designed to provide an easily available and affordable test to meet patients' needs. The test includes genes known to impact lifetime risk for breast, ovarian, colon, pancreatic, prostate, uterine, gastric, and melanoma cancers.

In addition to evaluation of the 32 genes for cancer risk variants, patients who order the NxGen MDx Hereditary Cancer Panel will receive a personalized breast cancer risk assessment. This risk assessment is performed even if they are negative for any variants in the 32 genes screened and is based on a combination of their test results, reported family history, and personal health history.

"The addition of an oncology panel is a natural fit for NxGen. We've always been best-in-class using whole-gene sequencing, so it just made sense to use our expertise to round out our women's health focus," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx.

The Hereditary Cancer Panel, like all screening from NxGen MDx, comes combined with genetic counseling to help patients fully understand their results and what they may mean for the future.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic screening that detects genetic diseases or abnormalities and helps families make informed decisions. Unlike other laboratories, NxGen MDx's technology examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving families a comprehensive assessment of their true risk. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

