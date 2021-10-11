NxGen MDx opens a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen MDx is expanding from our current drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Holland, MI to a new drive-through testing location in Grand Rapids, MI.

With an average of 266 daily COVID-19 cases in Kent County, NxGen sees the need for more accessible COVID-19 testing.¹ NxGen is doing its part in helping the community stay safe by offering fast and highly accurate local testing, and this site is one of only two sites in northwest Grand Rapids.

Testing is available at 801 Broadway Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 from 9:00am to 5:30pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, as well as 10:00am to 6:00pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Patients can come to the drive-through site without an appointment, but scheduling an appointment is preferred. To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, please visit nxgenmdx.com/covid-19-testing-mi/.

"With COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining high, we feel that it is imperative to provide access to quick and equitable testing," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx.

At this location, NxGen is performing 24-hour COVID-19 PCR, 15-minute rapid antigen testing, and COVID Plus which tests for influenza A/B in addition to COVID-19. Under the CARES Act, medically necessary testing for patients who are symptomatic or have recently been exposed to COVID-19 can receive a 24-hour COVID-19 PCR test with no out-of-pocket cost.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx, LLC is a leading healthcare company delivering comprehensive genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of next-generation sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future.

SOURCE NxGen MDx

