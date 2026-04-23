NxLite™ Coatings on Thin Glass Improve Triple-Pane Window Performance

Air-Stable Low-E Coatings on Standard Float Glass as Thin as 0.5mm Give Window Manufacturers a Drop-In Path to Triple-Pane Glazing

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced coatings manufacturer NxLite™ today announced that its air-stable low-emissivity (low-E) coatings are now available on thin float glass from 0.5mm and up to 1.3mm in addition to standard float glass thicknesses. This coated thin glass can be used by window manufacturers in advanced insulated glass unit (IGU) configurations for better efficiency in a double-pane profile.

Thin triple-pane insulated glass unit (IGU) with NxLite-coated glass

"Until now, the only way to get low-E and solar-control coatings on materials this thin was to use specialty products," said Lisa Green, Director of Product Management at NxLite. "We've figured out how to coat low-E on standard float glass, which opens up thin-triple IGUs to any manufacturer, not just the ones willing to pay for costly specialty substrates or dedicated thin glass manufacturing equipment."

The Triple-Pane Bottleneck

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to 30% of building heating and cooling energy is lost through windows. As energy codes tighten, manufacturers need a triple-pane solution that scales.

Triple-pane IGUs deliver superior energy performance. But conventional triple-pane units are thicker and heavier, often requiring frame redesigns, new hardware, and reinforced structures. Those barriers have kept triple-pane penetration low in North American residential windows.

A NxLite-coated thin glass center pane changes that. It drops into a standard double-pane frame, creating a triple-pane IGU with no retooling, no costly frame redesign, and with a similar aesthetic to double pane. And a NxLite coated middle lite means window makers can still use an interior surface low-e for superior window performance.

Key Advantages

Triple-Pane Performance, Double-Pane Envelope: A coated thin center pane fits within the space and weight of existing double-pane frame systems. No redesign required.

High Light Transmission and Color Rendering: NxLite's coatings deliver high visible light transmission and true color fidelity. Windows stay bright, clear, and visually neutral.

Durable, Air-Stable Coatings: Unlike conventional soft-coat low-E products that degrade in open air, NxLite's coatings are air-stable—giving manufacturers handling flexibility and long life on the production floor.

No Specialized Equipment: NxLite-coated glass can be processed, cut, and assembled using standard IG fabrication equipment.

High-Performing Options: A NxLite-coated middle lite enables an interior surface low-e for u-values that push the limit of performance.

Building on Momentum

The announcement follows a series of milestones for NxLite: the 2025 opening of its $9-million Advanced Innovation & Manufacturing Center in Canton, Michigan; the commercial launch of NxLite L80, the industry's first low-E sputter coating for polycarbonate and acrylic; and a $9.2 million Series A funding round closed in October 2025.

"We've removed the last barrier—the glass itself," said David Mather, Chairman and CEO of NxLite. "Triple pane can now scale the way this industry needs it to."

Availability

NxLite-coated ultra-thin standard glass is available now in 0.5mm, 0.7mm, 1.1mm, and 1.3mm. Specifications available upon request.

About NxLite

NxLite™ (pronounced "next light") is bringing air-stable, energy-efficient, lightweight glass and glass-like solutions to the world. Our proprietary permanent, low-emissivity coatings—applicable to both glass and polymeric substrates—uniquely reduce energy consumption while cutting weight compared to conventional alternatives. Partnering with leaders in the window industry, commercial refrigeration, transportation, and beyond, NxLite is scaling this breakthrough technology for global application.

Learn more at www.nxlite.com.

Press Contact

Drew Brophy, Jr.

[email protected]

SOURCE NxLite