NXM Achieves PSA Level One Certification from UL for its Autonomous Security Software

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced that NXM Labs, Inc., a technology innovator focused on autonomous security software that enables devices to create, manage and dynamically regenerate their own security, has achieved Platform Security Architecture (PSA) Level One (L1) Certification. Through independent security evaluations from partners such as UL, the PSA Certified™ program enables Internet of Things (IoT) solution developers, enterprise customers and consumers to easily identify those devices that have implemented robust device and data security within a broad universe of IoT devices.

As the first certification program spanning developers, hardware and silicon providers, PSA Certified provides both a simple and comprehensive approach to security evaluations. It comprises two elements: a multilevel security robustness scheme and a developer-focused application programming interface (API) test suite. Security evaluations by third-party labs builds trust through the independent checking of various parts of an IoT platform, including PSA Root of Trust (protecting system's critical functions using hardware isolation), the real-time operating system (RTOS) and the device itself.

PSA goes beyond independent security evaluations, with Arm, a provider of cloud services and IoT solutions, making available a comprehensive set of downloads, including threat models and security analyses documentation, hardware and firmware architecture specifications, open source trusted firmware and API test kits.

"Being certified to PSA Level One by UL, a recognized leader with a trusted brand, helps establish our security platform in the marketplace," said Scott Rankine, CEO of NXM Labs, Inc. "The UL certification team helped streamline the entire process and enabled our access and speed to market."

NXM's platform automates security processes, eliminating the need for human oversight and intervention. In the event that a device's security is compromised, NXM's Agile Crypto microservice can recover and fully restore the device's security and protection.

"UL is one of the founding members of PSA and the goal of PSA Certified is to help secure the future of IoT by enabling cost-effective implementation of security features for microcontrollers in connected devices, leveraging third party validation," said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. "As the first PSA certification by UL to include agile cryptography, NXM has demonstrated an established baseline of security for its platform by addressing threat models, compliance, hardware and software requirements for connected devices."

Thanks to Arm, PSA Certified joins a growing list of UL IoT security evaluation and compliance solutions, including the IoT Security Rating, UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program, IEC 62443 and other training and advisory services, that address supply chain safety and quality, security assessments across ecosystems and markets regulated for security.

To learn more, visit IMS.UL.com.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

Contact:

Steven Brewster

Steven.brewster@ul.com

415.577.8851

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

