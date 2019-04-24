NXM Labs Announces Breakthrough in Quantum-Safe Security for Existing Computers and IoT Devices

Software/firmware solution that is designed to be easily installed by system administrators and integrators and does not require changes to existing security protocols or enterprise processes.

Requires very little computing resources and is designed to run on any embedded hardware or system, from low power sensors to the largest servers.

Takes advantage of NXM's future-proof agile crypto framework that protects against evolving threats by enabling devices to automatically change their keys and/or encryption schemes on-demand at any time.

Closing the "Quantum Gap"

Rapid advances in quantum computing are leading inevitably to the day that a quantum computer will be able to quickly crack existing encryption systems, threatening global financial institutions, national security as well as personal privacy. NXM QUAKE enables private, public and national security organizations to act now to safeguard critical computers, devices and data assets against current and evolving security threats by means of a simple software upgrade.

NXM QUAKE was developed through an industry-academic partnership between Ryerson University Cybersecurity Research Lab and NXM. The patent-pending technology is currently being tested on NXM's autonomous IoT security platform. The first commercial implementation will be in connected and autonomous vehicles this year.

NXM QUAKE forms part of NXM's autonomous security methodology that enables connected devices to automatically manage their own security without human intervention. This is achieved using blockchain and agile cryptography. Self-governing devices autonomously maintain and update their encryption keys based on whoever holds the root of trust.

About NXM Labs

NXM Labs develops advanced security and data integrity software that leverages data from connected devices to provide business intelligence and insights. Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan's 2019 North American Visionary Innovation Leadership Award in IoT Security, NXM is engaged in ongoing research and commercialization efforts with global leaders in communications, semiconductors, automotive, enterprise software and other sectors. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco with R&D facilities in Toronto. For more information visit www.nxmlabs.com

Media and Analyst Contact:

Shelly Sofer

shelly@nxmlabs.com

647-767-9420

Business Contact:

Reuven Soraya

reuven@nxmlabs.com

416-899-6833

SOURCE NXM Labs, Inc.

