NXM Launches Hassle-Free Cybersecurity Software for STMicroelectronics' STM32U5 MCUs

Breakthrough software platform enables rapid development of ultra-secure consumer, commercial, and industrial products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NXM, a leader in advanced cybersecurity software technology for connected devices and an ST Authorized Partner, today announced the release of its NXM Autonomous Security platform for STMicroelectronics series of ultra-low-power (ULP) STM32U5 microcontrollers (MCUs).

NXM provides a unique software solution that eliminates the complexity of implementing best-in-class Zero-Trust 2.0 / Zero-Touch 2.0 cybersecurity solutions, enabling device manufactures to dramatically reduce the time and cost of creating next generation IoT devices that can automatically defend themselves and recover from all forms of cyberattacks.

"Our mission is to make it easy for OEMs to deliver products that eliminate cyber threats, giving their customers peace of mind," says Andrew Opala, NXM's CEO. "Our participation in the ST Partner Program has enabled our close cooperation with ST to bring our solution to its global developer community."

Industry-leading STM32 MCUs are already deployed in billions of consumer appliances, industrial controls, computer peripherals, and communication devices. The new STM32U5 chip combines a highly energy-efficient Arm® Cortex®-M33 core with Arm TrustZone® technology and an ST-enhanced security feature set, including hardware-based cybersecurity protection supporting Platform Security Architecture (PSA) and SESIP (Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms) assurance Level 3.

"Today's smart applications need to be both extremely power efficient and built on a secure foundation," says Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director for ST's Microcontroller Division. "The release of the ULP STM32U5 series has taken energy efficiency and security to the next level by combining Arm's security technologies with our own, to enable NXM to deploy highly advanced cybersecurity solutions."

The NXM Security Developer Kit includes an STM32U5 Discovery Board complete with NXM's SDK that makes it simple to build a reference IoT device running FreeRTOS bundled with support for AWS IoT Cloud. OEMs can accommodate different RTOS, network stacks, IoT clouds, IDEs and firmware build pipelines to suit their specific needs, combined with easy-to-use iOS, Android, and Web application SDKs to create a complete solution. To order an NXM Security Developer Kit today visit www.nxmlabs.com

About NXM

NXM is the leader in Autonomous Security solutions for embedded devices. NXM offers the industry's first true Zero-Trust 2.0 / Zero-Touch security platform for connected products, streamlining and automating security management throughout the entire device supply chain and product lifecycle. For more information visit www.nxmlabs.com

