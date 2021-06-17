NXM Unveils First PSA Compliance Platform that Simplifies Arm-based Chip Security Across the IoT Supply Chain

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXM, the leader in Autonomous Security technology for connected devices, unveiled TrustStar ™, the first chip vendor agnostic platform that orchestrates the design, deployment, and management of Platform Security Architecture (PSA) security at scale across the entire IoT supply chain.



TrustStar provides a unified software platform that reduces the cost and complexity of managing a chain-of-trust by replacing proprietary tools and manual processes with a fully automated production solution. Ensuring supply chain production security has historically been a complex, labor intensive undertaking involving just in time delivery of specialized hardware security modules (HSMs). TrustStar replaces this process with a secure, auditable, software-based solution that not only protects the entire supply chain but eliminates single points-of-failure vulnerabilities that can lead to catastrophic, network-wide device breaches. TrustStar is cloud agnostic and works with leading platform vendor solutions that provide device management tools and services for IoT products, including AWS IoT Core and Microsoft Azure IoT Hub.

Originally spearheaded by Arm, PSA is an open framework that seeks to standardize security in connected devices through adoption of a common security API anchored in silicon, allowing the industry to transition from vendor-specific implementations to a global standard. PSA focuses on low-level chip security features, including secure boot, crypto libraries, and secure storage.

NXM is the first cybersecurity provider to achieve both PSA Certified and UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification. The alignment of PSA Certified and UL frameworks offers a fast-track to UL's security verification labeling for IoT products.

"TrustStar is designed to streamline and orchestrate the entire supply chain process, including PSA chip certification, firmware flashing, product manufacturing and ongoing firmware updates", said Scott Rankine, CEO of NXM. "It eliminates multi-vendor fragmentation, making it easier for chip vendors, contract manufacturers and OEMs to quickly release and ramp-up the production of new products that meet the evolving security needs of today's IoT market."

NXM is the leader in Autonomous Security software technology that enables connected devices to automatically defend themselves and recover from cyberattacks. NXM partners with global leaders in semiconductors, commercial, industrial and consumer devices, aerospace, government, and other sectors to deploy next generation security solutions. Visit www.nxmlabs.com

