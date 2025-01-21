NXR Partners with Emotiv to Launch Revolutionary Emotional Heat-mapping Technology

This collaboration merges advanced analytics with EEG technology for next-level emotional insights

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro XR (NXR) and Emotiv announce the launch of Emotional heat-mapping Technology, uniting NXR's analytics software with Emotiv's EEG devices. This partnership revolutionizes emotional analysis, offering real-time insights into user engagement.

Redefining Emotional Insights

Neuro XR Emotiv Collaboration

NXR's Emotional heat-mapping software creates detailed, real-time maps of mental state changes as users engage with ads, training programs, or digital media. Paired with Emotiv's robust EEG platform—an industry leader in high-quality data capture, ergonomic design, and integration—this solution empowers businesses and researchers to optimize decision-making, enhance product design, and improve training.

Comprehensive Heat-mapping

The technology integrates eye-tracking and movement-based heatmaps for a holistic view of behavior:

Eye-Tracking Heatmaps: Map where users are looking and correlate emotional changes with visual elements such as products or advertisements.

Movement-Based Heatmaps: Track users' movements in physical or virtual spaces, overlaying emotional changes to highlight areas of engagement or emotion.

This multi-dimensional approach merges emotional, cognitive, physical, and visual data for deeper audience understanding.

Applications Across Industries

Advertising: Refine campaigns with immediate emotional feedback to maximize impact.

Training: Identify challenging content, boosting retention and success.

Entertainment: Personalize film, TV, and VR by revealing captivating moments.

Research: Facilitate robust, data-driven studies in neuroscience, psychology, and UX.

Gaming: Explore emotional and mental impacts in the gaming industry.

A Partnership Built on Innovation

"Our partnership with Emotiv unlocks new possibilities for understanding human behavior," said Elena Cismigiu, CEO of NXR. "This launch marks a new era in real-time emotional analysis."

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to human-centric innovation," said Kim Old, Chief Commercial Officer at Emotiv. "By uniting Emotiv's high-fidelity EEG platform with NXR's dynamic analytics, we unlock deeper emotional insights, enabling businesses to create more impactful solutions across industries."

About Neuro XR

Neuro XR, a Cambridge-Future-Tech portfolio company, pioneers neuroscience-driven software solutions, leveraging real-time biometrics and specialized algorithms. Visualizing emotional and mental shifts as users engage with their environment, Neuro XR delivers actionable insights that fuel innovation, enhance experiences, and transform industries through emotion-to-environment visualization.

About Emotiv

Emotiv is a neuroinformatics company advancing human brain understanding through award-winning EEG technology. Its platform integrates wearable devices, AI, and the world's largest anonymous brain data repository to deliver actionable insights for health, wellness, and performance optimization.

https://www.neuroxr.io/

SOURCE Neuro XR