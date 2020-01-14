NXT GEN Technologies Has 20/20 Vision For Keeping IT Simple & Secure

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT GEN Technologies is a leader in the cyber security, data management and networking space. The company utilizes its innovative, proprietary D.O.M.E™ process to establish roadmaps for its diverse base of clients to implement IT best practices including security, cloud migration and enablement and other networking applications.

NXT GEN established a higher standard in protecting and managing corporate data. Founded in 2018 by Paul Mansur, NXT GEN's mission is to provide simple and secure information technology solutions that protect corporate data and minimize the risk of data breach from outside threats. NXT GEN management has over 15 years of operational, administrative, financial and sales experience including establishing and maintaining key strategic relationships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Microsoft, Nutanix and Cybraics.

According to Forbes, "Data thefts are at an all-time high with breaches showing no signs of slowing down." A strong security culture not only helps with the day-to-day procedures, but also defines how security influences the services that an organization provides to others. NXT GEN's clients include major financial and healthcare organizations, law firms and other businesses that maintain a high volume of confidential data. Paul Mansur says, "We create a strong security culture within an organization. They have peace of mind knowing that their information is securely stored, managed and always backed up. In addition, our expertise includes business continuity, disaster recovery, managing corporate networks through our managed services team, implementing VOIP solutions and setting up corporate wireless networks."

Having 20/20 vision in the New Year to make sure your company is functioning at its optimal performance level with enhanced security will help protect your organization from vulnerability threats and cyberattacks. NXT GEN serves as an organization's strategic partner with the ability to scale services and IT infrastructure as businesses grow.

Paul Mansur graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor's in business management and organization with a minor in marketing. He is active with the university as a guest speaker for the School of Business, as well as participating in their young mentor program through the Alumni association. His passion for starting NXT GEN Technologies stems from a strong entrepreneurial spirit which he inherited at a young age from his father and the desire to help companies build business solutions. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida where Paul resides with his wife and his two young daughters.

