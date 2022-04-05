NXT GEN TECHNOLOGIES NAMED TOP 30 BY INC. MAGAZINE

MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT GEN Technologies was recently named one of the Fastest Private Growing Companies in the Southeast Region by Inc. Magazine landing the company at #29. The honorable mention makes this five-year-old company a force to be reckoned with at a 412% 2-Year Growth.

NXT GEN prides itself in "Keeping IT Simple & Secure" by providing innovative solutions and services that are scalable and simple while ensuring security is at the forefront. Founded by Paul Mansur in 2017, the company came together to create a better way of doing business and customer experience. "We strive to be timely, flexible, and agile while truly being a partner to our customers and keeping customer service and personal touch top of mind," said Mansur. "Few IT companies give a personable experience and can ensure its success in a simple and secure manner."

Over the last decade, due to the increase harmful data breaches, outside threats and security issues to numerous organizations as hackers started becoming more sophisticated with their cyber-attacks, Mansur saw an opportunity and need for adopting the cloud into more businesses.

When asked what being on Inc. Magazine's list means for the company, Mansur believes the exposure will take NXT GEN to another level and foresees doubling his growth again for next year if not more. He is eager to work with customers across the board on a regional or national level and show that they practice what they preach, "Our customers come first, and that personal touch will always be there." Mansur also attributes his success largely to the work ethic his father instilled in him along with the values of treating everyone with respect and kindness.

The company has seen a zero-customer turnover rate since inception. Its main services include but are not limited to cyber security, cloud and managed services, data center solutions, specifically concentrating on hyperconverged infrastructure, for any business locally or nationwide. The company services all verticals of business including healthcare, legal, financial, B2B commerce, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and government, among others. NXT GEN partners with industry leading solutions such as Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto, Rubrik, Nutanix, Pure Storage and Microsoft that are best-in-class that align with its core focus of Keeping IT Simple & Secure.

