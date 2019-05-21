Nxt-ID Subsidiary Fit Pay® Media Alert and FAQ for Flip - Contactless Payment Device for Bitcoin

SEBASTIAN, Florida, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Pay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), issues a media alert for featuring a new product video and updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Flipä. Flip is a contactless payment device that enables Bitcoin holders to exchange their cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars and use that value to make contactless purchases at millions of retail locations.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_f6y0E4hXk&feature=youtu.be

Flip FAQ's:

Where does Flip Work?

Flip works at retail locations with supported contactless payment terminals.

How does Flip work?

Flip exchanges your Bitcoin value into US dollars, which are then used to fund a prepaid-payment device. The near field communication (NFC) device can then be used at a contactless payment point of sale terminal. Simply tap your Flip to pay.

Read the full product FAQ: https://www.fliptopay.com/#FAQ

The Company previously announced in April 2019 that it commenced shipments of confirmed pre-orders of Flip and expects to ramp up full production and marketing of Flip in the first half of 2019.

Flip's near field communication (NFC) antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts supported contactless payments. Flip stores value exchanged from the user's compatible Bitcoin wallet into U.S. dollars. Flip includes a digital wallet to manage the exchange of Bitcoin to U.S. dollars and the loading of value on the device. Flip does not need to be charged. Non-fiat funds (i.e. cryptocurrency) must first be converted to U.S. dollars before those funds are loaded onto Flip.

Consumers interested in purchasing Flip can order the device at FliptoPay.com. The retail price for Flip is $29. There are account and exchange fees associated with maintaining a Flip digital wallet. Flip is currently only available in the United States. For more information, including applicable fees, and to order Flip, visit FliptoPay.com.

About NXT- ID, Inc. and Fit Pay, Inc.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, Nxt-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications.

NXT-ID includes mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and Fit Pay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem. Learn more about NXT-ID at www.nxt-id.com. FitPay and the FitPay Payment Platform are the sole property of Fit Pay, Inc. For NXT-ID Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com

Forward-Looking Statements for Nxt-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

