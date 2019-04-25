NXT-ID Subsidiary LogicMark Expands Retail Distribution of its Personal Emergency Response Systems

SEBASTIAN, Florida, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), today announced that Notifi911, the company's newest Mobile Emergency Response pendant, is now available on BestBuy.com. The wearable pendant connects users to 911 at the touch of a button, allowing them to speak directly to a 911 operator anywhere cellular service is available without a monthly fee or annual contract. Notifi911 provides a direct emergency medical alert line to 911 operators, giving users the peace of mind of knowing they can call for emergency assistance when they need it.

In addition to launching the sale of Notifi911 on BestBuy.com, LogicMark also increased the retail distribution of its personal emergency response systems by adding its Freedom Alert product to Walmart.com, expanding its offerings on that major on-line marketplace.

"The addition of BestBuy.com further expands our direct-to-consumer retail strategy within the fast growing PERS market," said Stanley Washington, chief revenue officer and president healthcare for NXT-ID, Inc. "We are seeing strong demand from consumers who want a choice and the comfort of reaching emergency assistance without the financial burden of a monthly fee and annual contract."

Notifi911 is a self-contained unit that does not require a base station, landline or cellular plan. There is no annual contract, no monthly charges and no monitoring fees to use the device, which offers a distinct value proposition and disruption over other monitored devices currently on the market by providing consumers with a product at less than 10 percent of the cost over the lifetime use of monitored devices offered by competitors. The Notifi911 pendant is fully rechargeable with a standby time of 3 months when fully charged. The robust design of the Notifi911 allows the pendant to get wet so it can be carried and used during outdoor activities and during heavy rain. LogicMark offers a one-year limited warranty on Notifi911. It is now available on BestBuy.com and Walmart.com.

NXT-ID continues to be a market leader in developing groundbreaking technology in personal emergency response, home healthcare and IoT products and applications which offer low cost solutions that improve the lives of veterans and consumers by offering greater product mobility, security, safety and data connectivity. LogicMark's FreedomAlert personal emergency response system is also now available on Walmart.com.

LogicMark has a successful history of offering PERS devices to those aging in place and with medical conditions providing them with the ability to call 911 or to alert family and friends to an emergency with the simple touch of a button. The Company is a leading provider of medical alert systems that offer this emergency service without a monthly fee or annual contract. LogicMark offers both monitored and non-monitored PERS devices. LogicMark is currently the major provider of PERS to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through direct relationships with individual VA hospitals.

About NXT- ID, Inc.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, NXT-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its industry-leading technology products and solutions include MobileBio®, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers' mobile platforms, the Wocket™, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

NXT-ID includes mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and Fit Pay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem. Learn more about NXT-ID at www.nxt-id.com. FitPay and the FitPay Payment Platform are the sole property of Fit Pay, Inc. For NXT-ID Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com

Forward-Looking Statements for Nxt-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

