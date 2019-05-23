NXT Robotics Corp. Launches Its 5th Generation Autonomous AI Security Patrol Vehicle and Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based NXT Robotics Corp. today announced the launch of its Generation 5 Autonomous Vehicle and Cognitive Software Platform called "Maverick."

"Maverick is an example of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) with a mission to provide advanced physical outdoor security patrol in places like Data Centers, Construction Sites, Parking Complexes and Detention Facilities. UGVs are becoming an increasingly popular choice for companies that want to scale manual operations using automation technologies as means to lower costs while enhancing the quality of operations," said Darin Andersen, CEO and CoFounder at NXT Robotics Corp.

Maverick's baseline model includes four high resolution PTX security cameras which can be used to do AI based analysis of a physical environment along with license plate detection and facial and object recognition. Maverick also has the capability to open a two-way audio stream so that robot can communicate with people it encounters along its largely autonomous patrol routes. The audio system can also stream pre-recorded messages and noises in response to particular situations it encounters.

Maverick uses the NXT Robotics' cognitive-AI platform which allows for rapid customization of Maverick's baseline model so customers can rapidly add new features and functions to robot's original mission set.

The launch of Maverick supports a partnership between NXT Robotics and Ricoh USA, Inc., the copier giant which has a large Robotics service deployment and service division. According to Dale Walsh, Director of Innovation for Ricoh Service Advantage, "We're committed to helping companies like NXT address their customers' needs, by providing the highest level of service on their robots and helping ensure that their customers realize maximum uptime for their technology investment."

Earlier this year NXT Robotics announced a go-to market partnership with Ace Parking which is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NXT Robotics' products are available on a subscription basis service or can be purchased outright. For information visit the company's web site at www.nxtrobotics.com

About NXT Robotics

NXT Robotics is a San Diego-based (CA) company that provides service robots to support increased security monitoring and alerting requirements. NXT Robotics developed its proprietary NXTos Cognitive Software Robotics platform called Robotogo, to bring service robots to market. NXT Robotics autonomous platforms deliver security-related services while meeting performance and cost expectations for indoor and outdoor applications.

