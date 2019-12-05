NXT Water Secures Gold's Gym So Cal for their AKESO Functional Fitness Water - Along with their Exclusive Blockchain Backed Verification QR Code

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT Water, the fastest growing entrant in the hemp-derived beverage space and the makers of Akeso, the ONLY 12mg Broad Spectrum, odorless, colorless, tasteless CBD water; continues to expand their growth in the Functional Beverage category. NXT Water has secured Gold's Gym Southern California as a strategic retail partner to carry Akeso Functional Fitness Water in the fitness capitol of the world.

Gold's Gym

NXT Water launched their cornerstone brand AKESO Functional Fitness Water in January to tremendous receptivity in the retail, fitness vertical. Akeso is also incorporating STRAINSECURE ® the developer of the first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry – making Akeso the first-ever 100% fully verifiable food or beverage in the United States.

"My commitment is to provide every Gold's Gym member with the finest fitness experience possible," said Angel Banos, CEO of Gold's Gym Southern California. "Providing our members with on-premise access to groundbreaking products like Akeso is just another example of Gold's Gym forging new paths in personal fitness."

"We are truly excited about our relationship with Gold's Gym SoCal, the most iconic name in fitness," said Todd Waks CEO of NXT Water. "We believe that personal wellness is the #1 passion-point of every human being on the planet and hydration is its most essential component. Our water is built to assist people with their hydration and workout recovery to get them back in the gym without severe inflammation. In addition, we want every customer to know that Akeso has been tested by an approved, 3rd party Laboratory and that all of our results are 100% verifiable via our blockchain backed QR code prominently placed on each bottle," said Waks.

About NXT Water: Formed by seasoned executives from the beverage, entertainment and digital marketing verticals, NXT Water has created AKESO, the finest functional fitness water intended to significantly disrupt both the functional beverage industry as well as the burgeoning CBD industry projected to be over $20 Billion by 2024.

www.akesowater.com

About Gold's Gym: Gold's Gym claimed 691 clubs as of Dec. 31, 2018, 144 of which were corporate and 547 of which were franchised. The company is planning to open 30 franchised locations and enter the studio segment with group training concept Gold's Studio. www.goldsgymsocal.com

