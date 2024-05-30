NXT1 Signs CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

Company's Secure SaaS Delivery Automation Platform Supports CISA-Pledge Readiness for Software Developers

BEL AIR, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT1, leading cloud-native SaaS delivery platform provider, announced today that it has signed the Secure by Design Pledge introduced by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at RSA Conference 2024. The Pledge is voluntary and consists of seven goals that together express clear commitment by a software vendor to ensure secure application development and deployment practices and contribute to improved cybersecurity for end users around the world. One of the first 125 organizations to sign the pledge, NXT1 uniquely offers an automated SaaS delivery platform that empowers other software vendors who wish to pledge to Secure by Design and participate in CISA's forward-thinking program.

Darren House, CTO and Co-founder of NXT1, commented, "NXT1's vision for the future of application security aligns tightly with CISA's. We greatly appreciate the organization taking this step and increasing the general understanding of the critical role software vendors play in the global cybersecurity landscape Our LaunchIT platform was engineered to provide the technical foundation for Secure by Design, as defined by CISA, for NXT1 and our customers. From the original conception of LaunchIT, our priority has been to create and operate a platform that minimizes the risk, expense, and friction of modern cybersecurity threats."

John Sobczak, CEO and Co-founder of NXT1, commented, "The Secure by Design Pledge represents a major step forward in helping software vendors focus on clear operational targets for the alignment and prioritization of security practices. The NXT1 LaunchIT platform helps streamline the implementation of these practices for software developers and vendors through policy controlled, security-first deployment workflows and leading-edge automation. With primary technical requirements integrated into the LaunchIT platform, any software deployed by our customers will inherit our Secure by Design foundation, providing a rapid path to their own commitment. We are proud to provide leadership in this area by simplifying application security for any software builder, regardless of size or industry."

NXT1 LaunchIT is the developer's platform to build and operate secure SaaS, enabling instant availability by automating cloud infrastructure management and DevSecOps. The platform is built on Zero Trust principles, with integrated CI/CD management, multi-account and multi-region support, comprehensive performance management and observability, full ecommerce support, and GitHub integration. LaunchIT pricing offers curated packages for enterprise, startups, and secure software prototyping. Start a free trial at nxt1.cloud/go.

About NXT1

NXT1 is a cloud-native software company, based in Bel Air, Maryland, that offers secure-by-design SaaS deployment and management solutions. The NXT1 LaunchIT platform empowers software developers and vendors to rapidly build and launch secure SaaS through fully automated cloud infrastructure management – simply code and deploy. LaunchIT accelerates time to revenue for startups, legacy application migrations, enterprise expansions, and independent software development. For more information, visit nxt1.cloud.

